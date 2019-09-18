Interior of Forever 21's Hollywood & Highland location. Photo by Deborah Belgum

Forever 21 Opens New Hollywood & Highland Store

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Business headlines have been dominated by forecasts of bankruptcy for fast fashion giant Forever 21. But that has not stopped the Los Angeles-headquartered retailer from opening a new store.

On Sept. 13, it opened a new shop at Los Angeles’ Hollywood & Highland retail center, which also serves as the address to the Dolby Theatre where the Academy Awards ceremony is produced.

Forever 21 did not reply to an email requesting comment. However, the retailer has been planning the new Hollywood & Highland store for some time. In December, barricades were put up for the new space. Until recently, Forever 21 ran a shop on the street level of Hollywood & Highland. The new store is located at a space by the center’s water court, adjacent to a Victoria’s Secret.

