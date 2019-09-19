TRADE SHOWS Houston Duroe To Helm Surf Expo

A new show director will helm Surf Expo. It was announced Sept. 18 that Nikki Houston Duroe was promoted to show director and will report to Roy Turner, a senior vice president at Emerald Exhibitions, which owns Surf Expo. Turner had previously served as show director.

The biannual trade show focuses on surfwear, swim and beach-culture styles. It is produced at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

“Nikki is a strong, proven leader for Surf Expo and has a great understanding of the multiple markets we serve,” Turner said. “Her experience and outstanding track record are assets that will help us continue to build and strengthen the show.”

The first show that Houston Duroe will direct is scheduled to run Jan. 8–10. Her new job is rooted in a wide-ranging job experience with Surf Expo and its sibling shows. In 1999, she served as an account executive for Surf Expo. From 2008 to 2013, she worked as a show director for the Imprinted Sportswear Shows, which focuses on blank T-shirts and the direct-to-garment printing business.

Emerald Exhibitions also announced other Surf Expo promotions. John “JR” Rosenberg was promoted to senior category manager. Rosenberg will oversee Surf Expo’s Coastal Gift, Resort and Souvenir categories. Ryan Nettleton will start as the category sales manager for Surf Expo’s Bluewater, Boutique and Wake sections.

The announcement of Houston Duroe’s promotion followed the cancellation of the Sept. 5–7 run of Surf Expo. Turner told California Apparel News that the highly anticipated trade show was canceled due to safety fears of Hurricane Dorian battering the Florida coast. While Dorian did not make a direct hit on the coast, other major facilities such as Disney World and the Orlando International Airport were closed during the same weekend Surf Expo’s closure was announced.