TEXTILES Pantone Expands Its Library by Adding 294 Colors to Matching System

Color authority Pantone, LLC, recently introduced 294 colors to its library, the first addition to its Pantone Matching System since 2016. The Carlstadt, N.J., organization mentioned that by adding these trend-relevant hues it increased its library to more than 2,100 colors and affords greater cross-referencing capabilities to its Fashion, Home + Interiors system.

“We are always attuned to the changing market and the needs of our creative customers,” said Adrián Fernández, vice president and general manager of Pantone. “As a result, we are excited to create an even more efficient workflow as we roll out new colors for the graphic arts and improved cross-referencing between Pantone’s PMS and FHI color systems.”

Along with its extensive color selection, which includes basics in neutrals, tans, grays, navy and black, Pantone said that its most recent color guides provide consistency across media, whether in physical or digital formats. By using the Pantone Extension for the Adobe Creative Cloud, which relies on the Adobe Exchange for Creative Cloud Marketplace, designers are able to access all PMS and FHI colors online to work on projects in real time.

“Adding the launch of the Pantone Extension for the Adobe Creative Cloud to this mix will enhance the ability to identify, communicate and verify colors both physically and digitally in the Pantone universe,” Fernández said.

As the apparel industry becomes increasingly reliant on solutions that provide more-customized and immediate solutions created to help designers fulfill consumer demand, these creatives require tools that allow them to work efficiently at an increased pace.

“By integrating the full Pantone experience, including the 294 new colors added to the graphics library into Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign, the Pantone Extension for the Adobe Creative Cloud delivers simple, intuitive and collaborative color workflow management for designers,” said Vijay Vachani, Adobe senior director of partner ecosystems. “Adobe and Pantone are excited to explore more opportunities to improve the everyday lives of our shared customers.”