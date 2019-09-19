THE DARK SIDE Spring Romance Takes a Dark Twist for Dalia MacPhee

Daring to go darker for her Spring 2020 collection, Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based designer Dalia MacPhee recently unveiled her latest collection, which exudes notes of dark romance blended with a bit of fun.

Drawing inspiration for her prints from nature and Art Deco elements, the avid equestrian also incorporated details from the sport, which often influences her work. Relying on florals and unique prints for the line, MacPhee took a turn toward the dark side for some of her pieces, incorporating romantic pinks, golden yellows, rich purples and tempting reds. Other pieces nod to traditional bright Spring hues and equestrian-influenced prints such as images of horses and tack.

Working with a list of celebrity clients that includes Amber Riley, Niecy Nash, Maria Canals-Barrera, Mickey Guyton and Shannon Elizabeth, MacPhee has been a favorite in Hollywood for a number of years. Day dresses in her Spring 2020 collection were created for women to appear chic without feeling confined or restricted when wearing them.

“I wanted my day dresses to be comfortable yet stylish—hence belt and shirt-dress treatments—something she can dress up or down, wear to work and then out later,” MacPhee explained.

Committed to creating vegan and cruelty-free designs, MacPhee used chiffons, poly chiffons, satin blends and jerseys.