RETAIL Richer Poorer’s Pop-Up at Univ Will Go For The Long Run

Pop-ups are supposed to be ephemeral. Let 48 hours pass, and the pop-up shop has come and gone.

Not so with the Richer Poorer pop-up at the Univ emporium in Encinitas, Calif. Last week, the San Juan Capistrano-based Richer Poorer crew traveled to Univ to celebrate their new pop-up, which is scheduled to run until Summer 2020.

Sold at the Univ pop-up will be Richer Poorer’s high-end socks, underwear and T-shirts.