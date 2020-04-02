EVENTS Fashion Week San Diego Announces Comeback and A Sotheby’s Event

After a 2019 hiatus, Fashion Week San Diego plans to roll out a number of events in California and New York City this year. One of the events will be an art and beauty runway show at the Sotheby’s fine arts auction house in Manhattan, according to a FWSD release.

The event will unite designers' Spring Summer 2021 lines with some pieces from the Sotheby’s art collection, said Gwen Bates, the fashion week’s new director.

“My goal for this year is to further elevate the experience and ensure our work is designer-focused,” Bates said in an April 2 statement.

“This year’s programming, along with our exciting partnership with Sotheby’s New York, is intended to truly move the needle for these emerging brands and give them a platform to showcase their work. I am thrilled to provide them with the resources they need for success and to share their craft and my vision with the California and New York communities,” she said.