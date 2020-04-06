Vans’ Foot The Bill Aims To Help Independent Shops

Vans plans to support independent skate shops, music venues and restaurants shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic with a special fundraiser, which bears the name Foot The Bill.

The footwear and apparel company made famous for its slip-on shoe and checkerboard patterns, has placed custom designs on Vans shoes, which were inspired by 80 independent businesses, such as 510 Skateboarding in Berkeley, Calif., and Furnace Skate Shop in Buena Park, Calif. and Kingswell in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood.

Net proceeds from the sales will go to the businesses in the program. Vans will producing up to 500 pairs of custom kicks per partner in the program. An individual pair of shoes costs around $90. For more information, visit the Foot The Bill website.