Fred Segal’s #DaytimeNightclub Challenge Hopes To Knock Out COVID-19 Blues

There’s not been much reason to put a nice jacket or a stylish dress in the past month. The COVID-19 pandemic's stay-at-home orders have barred people from leaving homes across much of the world.

But retailer Fred Segal hopes to give people a reason to put on something special and while helping people out with its #DaytimeNightclub Challenge.

Here’s how it goes. Post an Instagram picture of yourself wearing something nightclub worthy, or simply stylish, and donate to the retailer’s #DaytimeNightclub GoFundMe page. The retailer also will donate $5 to hunger relief organization Feeding America for each Instagram post that uses the hashtag #daytimenightclub. Fred Segal also encourages people to challenge their friends and tag @fredsegal and@feedingamerica on social media.

The campaign will run until April 30. It might wrap up earlier if it raises $25,000 before then, said Jeff Lotman, Fred Segal’s owner.

“I wanted to donate and inspire others to help people that need it the most during this time. That’s why we came up with the #DaytimeNightclub Challenge to benefit Feeding America and their Covid-19 Response Fund.”

The daytime nightclub challenge has been popular. It raised $14,820, according to its GoFundMe page on April 13.