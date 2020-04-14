IMPORT/EXPORT March Loaded-Container Volume Decreases for Port of Oakland

Due to a weak global-trade market resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, loaded-container volume declined from 2019 totals during March at California's Port of Oakland. The port reported a 7.4 percent decrease from the numbers recorded for the same month last year.

In addition to the decrease in loaded-container volume, there were reports of March containerized import volume dropping 10.3 percent from March 2019, while export loads were off by 5 percent. Returns on empty containers to countries of origin in Asia also decreased by 23 percent. The port revealed an 11 percent decline in total volume, which is calculated by combining data for these three measures.

Also down from 2019 numbers were the number of ships calling in Oakland, which fell 10.6 percent from March 2019.

Declared as essential during Alameda County’s shelter-in-place order, the Port of Oakland is viewed as a critical business, which allows it to remain open during this time.

“Ports including Oakland have been declared essential infrastructure and must keep operating for the public good and the future of trade,” Port of Oakland Maritime Director John Driscoll said in a statement on April 3. “That couldn’t happen without the waterfront workforce that keeps cargo moving. Dockworkers, truckers, all of those on the front line of the supply chain, have earned our sincerest gratitude.”