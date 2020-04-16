TECHNOLOGY

Faire Unveils Digital Marketplace for Face Masks

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, April 16, 2020

State and city governments across the nation are requiring that people wear face masks when going out in public. There’s a growing need for face masks, and San Francisco-headquartered online wholesale marketplace Faire wants to make sure that small business gets some of the action.

Faire recently unveiled a campaign where independent designers and brands connect with independent retailers to sell non-medical face masks to the public. Faire will take no commission on masks sold until June 8. Faire posted a resource site with instructions on how to make masks and another page where retailers can get details on how to connect with Faire’s face masks makers.

