LifeProof Turns Ocean Plastic into Phone Cases

The world’s attention is focused on the COVID-19 crisis, but other issues demand attention.

The world’s oceans continue to be choked by plastic waste. LifeProof, headquartered in San Diego, recently released WĀKE phone cases, which are made from at 85 percent recycled ocean plastic.

The brand also started its LifeCycle program. After the WĀKE phone case is out of service, customers can send the case back to the company, so that LifeProof can find a way to repurpose the material. To participate, the customer needs to register the case at lifeproof.com/makewaves.