IMPORT/EXPORT Certain Tariffs to Receive 90-Day Postponement Due to Pandemic

Importers faced with financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can request a 90-day deferment in payments on certain duties, taxes and fees, according to an executive order signed by President Trump on April 18.

The order postpones deadlines for fees and taxes on goods that were taken from warehouses in March and April. This move was applauded by retail trade groups such as the Retail Industry Leaders Association and the National Retail Federation, but executives of these trade groups requested that the deferral of taxes and duties be extended.

Brian Dodge, RILA’s president, said that the deferral of some duty payments should be stretched out to 180 days.

“Millions of jobs are on the line, and we urge the administration to consider further duty relief to help retailers put workers back on the payroll when this crisis abates,” Dodge said on April 20.

Matthew Shay, president and chief executive officer of the NRF, also requested an extension.

“We encourage the administration to broaden these deferrals for additional relief,” he said. “Retailers don’t build stores, buy products and hire associates only to close their doors for weeks at a time. The challenges to the retail industry brought on by this pandemic are severely acute, at best. This deferral provides some retailers with additional liquidity and better cash flow, giving hope for business continuity and a faster recovery once the pandemic has passed.”

Duties can cost companies hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single shipment, said Robert Krieger, president of Krieger Worldwide, a customs broker and freight forwarder. “To some companies, this will make them or break them,” Krieger said of the new rule. “This is big news.”

The new rule will not apply to all imports, such as Chinese imports flagged under the Section 301 duties. Section 301 is a rule used by the U.S. Trade Representative as a tool in the trade war against China.