President Signs New COVID-19 Relief Bill

President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion COVID-19 relief package into law April 24, it will put new funds into programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended to keep small businesses afloat, and continue paying employees through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Shay, National Retail Federation’s president and chief executive officer, said that the new relief package offered an important lifeline.

“This is an important step on the path to recovery not just for these businesses but our nation as a whole. It will ensure that businesses that couldn’t participate in the first round of loans aren’t left out,” Shay said in a April 23 statement when the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the bill with five members of congress voting against it.

Shay continued, “This funding will let them keep their workers on the payroll and help the economy avoid the ripple effects that will come if additional businesses cease to operate and more people lose their jobs.“

Less than 200,000 small retailers have received funds in the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the NRF. It ran out of money around April 16.

The Paycheck Protection Program was heavily criticized for not reaching small businesses. A lot of the funds were gobbled up sizable businesses because of a loophole that said that big businesses with subsidiaries employing 500 people or less could qualify for funds. Shake Shake Inc. returned $10 million in Payment Protection Program loans on April 20. The restaurant company has 280 U.S. locations. In an updated guidance published on April 24, the U.S. Treasury Department encouraged well-financed public companies to return PPP loans by May 7.

In the updated guidance, the Treasury Dept. said that borrowers with 500 or more workers could still apply for the small business loans, as long as they satisfied to the department’s definition of a small business.