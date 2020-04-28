RETAIL Ross Makes $1.5 Million COVID-19 Relief Donation

Ross Stores, Inc.’s fleet of 1,566 off-price apparel emporiums are temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Dublin, Calif.–headquartered retailer’s philanthropy is active.

On April 24, the retailer and its Ross Stores Foundation jointly made a commitment to donate $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief services, said Barbara Rentler, Ross’s chief executive officer.

“During these unprecedented times, Ross Stores is committed to supporting our associations and our neighbors in the communities where we operate,” she said. “These funds will assist those in critical need of relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Donations will be made to nonprofits such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America and First Book, which provides new books, educational resources, as well as coats, snacks and hygiene kits to educators serving children in need, according to a statement from the organization.

Additional donations will be made to food banks in California and New York. Another Ross donation will fund the distribution of personal protective equipment to healthcare workers.

Ross Stores, Inc. had revenues of $16 billion in 2019. It runs 266 stores under the nameplate of dd’s Discounts, which offers off-price apparel and homewares for 20 percent to 70 percent off retail prices. Its Ross Dress for Less stores are offering apparel and homewares at 20 percent to 60 percent off retail prices, according to a company statement.