Amy Winehouse Anniversary of "Back to Black" Release Observed by Grammy Museum

Downtown Los Angeles' Grammy Museum is observing the 13th anniversary of the release of Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black" album with an Instagram Live event beginning April 30 and continuing with the virtual unveiling of organization's "Beyond Black—The Style Of Amy Winehouse" exhibition on May 1. Starting at 2 p.m. PST on April 30, the Grammy Museum will begin its tribute to the late singer with an Instagram Live event that will feature a discussion with recording artist JoJo—who considers Winehouse an inspiration, stylist Naomi Perry, and Winehouse's friend Catriona Gourlay.

Originally unveiled onsite at the museum on Jan. 17, "Beyond Black—The Style Of Amy Winehouse" celebrates the influence of the singer's fashion, music and life. In addition to handwritten song lyrics and personal items, the exhibition features an array of Winehouse's fashions that were worn throughout her brief, yet impactful, career. The closing date for the exhibition was originally scheduled for April 13, but the museum closed in March due to COVID-19 safety measures implemented in Los Angeles. To honor Winehouse's release of "Back to Black," the museum chose to extend the exhibition through a virtual format. In November 2021, certain items from the exhibition will be auctioned at Julien's Auctions to benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps prevent drug-and-alcohol abuse among young people.