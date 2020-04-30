StockX Raffles Against COVID-19

StockX developed a platform for the skyrocketing resale marketplace for sneakers, apparel, accessories and collectibles.

The Detroit-headquartered company recently launched its Campaign for a Cause. Celebrities, star athletes and musicians donated items from their personal collections to raffle on the platform. It will benefit the World Heath Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Some of the items being raffled include an autographed track vest from Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt, autographed Ludacris X PUMA Clyde sneakers from Grammy Award Winning Rapper Ludacris, and a fine art print from graffiti artist Futura, said Deena Bahri, StockX’s chief marketing officer.

“Our community of buyers and sellers is a generous one that consistently steps up to help those in need. We are privileged to be able to leverage the StockX platform to afford our customers the change to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” Bahri said.

Those wanting to enter the raffle can start by making a $10 donation on items in the campaign catalog. For more information, visit http://stockx.com/charity/who-covid19