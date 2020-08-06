TRADE SHOWS Paraiso Miami Beach Announces a Hybrid Digital-Physical Swim Week

Paraiso Miami Beach rallied from the cancellation of its July swim week due to COVID-19 by announcing a combination of in-person events and a virtual trade show. This fresh concept will afford opportunities for brands and designers to increase exposure of their Resort 2021 collections.

The new swim events are scheduled to run Aug. 20–23, only a bit more than one month past the previously scheduled Miami Swim Week dates and have the full support of the City of Miami Beach. “We understand the priorities and challenges that brands are facing at the moment,” said Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, creative director of Paraiso Miami Beach, in a statement. “The fundamental platforms that need to be reactivated for the fast recovery of the fashion system as a whole are trade and marketing platforms.”

This new series of events will kick off Aug. 20 with the debut of a swimwear collection by Los Angeles–headquartered designer Claude Kameni of Lavie by CK. On Aug. 21, runway shows for the Agua Bendita and Beach Bunny fashion labels will be produced. On Aug. 22, runway shows for the Vitamin A and Luli Fama labels are scheduled. The same night, Fashion Group International will present special awards. Those honored include Alexsandar Stojanovic, co-founder of Paraiso Miami Beach, and Judy Stein, executive director of the Swimwear Association of Florida. On Aug. 23, a fashion show by Maaji is scheduled.

Paraiso will partner with fashion technology company theCxn to produce virtual showrooms for the virtual marketplace, which will be located at ParaisoMiamiBeach.com. At this virtual show, retailers will be able to schedule appointments and shop collections through brand videos. The events will also feature shoppable runway presentations. Prospective attendees may RSVP to these events; admission will be considered based on capacity.