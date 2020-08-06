Wrangler Introduces Collaboration With A Notable Fan: Bob Marley

The legend of Bob Marley continues to grow 39 years after his death in 1981.

His greatest-hits compilation, "Legend," is ranked as one of the best-selling albums of all time. More than 33 million copies have been sold around the world, according to media reports. You'll probably see someone wearing a Bob Marley T-shirt during a walk down almost any city street across the globe.

His estate has worked on a number of fashion collaborations in the past. However, the latest, Wrangler x Bob Marley, fits well with the reggae star's history. Marley was often photographed wearing Wrangler, said his daughter Cedella Marley, who is a musician, fashion designer and an entrepreneur.

"Collaborating with Wrangler allowed us to create a collection that we feel truly embodies my father’s spirit and preserves his memory. It was a natural fit, because we know how much he loved Wrangler,” she said.

On July 27, Wrangler released Wrangler x Bob Marley. The 11-piece collection features revivals of Marley's favorite Wrangler styles, as well as women's and men's T-shirts and a denim jacket. Retail price points range from $29 to $129. The collection can be purchased on Wrangler.com, BobMarley.com and Amazon.com

To mark the release of the collaboration, Wrangler donated $25,000 to the Bob Marley Foundation, a Jamaican non-profit that supports communities through education, culture, environment and sustainable advancements.