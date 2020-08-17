RETAIL Skechers Flagship Opens on Rue de Rivoli in Paris

Sneaker-and-lifestyle brand Skechers recently announced the opening of its Paris flagship on the city's Rue de Rivoli. The Manhattan Beach, Calif., brand opened a corner location at the intersection of the famous shopping street and the Rue Saint-Denis.

“Skechers has built a solid and loyal consumer base in France, and Parisians love to wear the brand, so it’s exciting to be opening a high-profile flagship store on Rue de Rivoli,” Stéphane Drapier, general manager of Skechers USA France, said in a statement. “With the exceptional amount of pedestrian traffic on this world-famous shopping street, we expect this store to be an impactful showpiece, drawing in consumers to try-on and experience the comfort and style of Skechers for themselves.”

The store occupies a 5,859-square-foot space that boasts a mid-century design based on modern concepts including sustainable features such as LED ligthing and power-efficient HVAC. While the brand is celebrating this exciting addition, responsible retail remains a concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing measures, a sanitizing schedule and face-covering requirements will all be implemented within the store.

“Our business in France was up low double digits in 2019 and on track for continued growth prior to the pandemic. When nearly all businesses closed in March this year, we were just a couple weeks away from the originally scheduled opening of this beautiful store on Rue de Rivoli," David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers, said in a press release. "Establishing a location in the center of Paris is a testament to our belief that Skechers will remain a go-to footwear brand in France and across Europe as the recovery continues and consumers seek comfort and quality along with style during this challenging year.”