Rose Bowl Flea Market in an undated picture when the physical market was produced. Image via RGCShows.com

EVENTS

Rose Bowl Flea Market Goes Virtual

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Looking for inspiration and treasure hunting at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, Calif., has been a rite of passage for almost every creative in Los Angeles fashion. Goods sold at the open-air market produced by the Rose Bowl Stadium range from vintage denim to costumes, which likely made a debut on a film shoot.

In the past, more than 20,000 visitors are said to pass through the market every month. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put the physical market on hiatus. Fortunately, it is finding new life online. The vintage-inspired Free People brand, a division of Urban Outfitters, Inc., has been hosting a virtual Rose Bowl Flea Market. A statement on the Free People’s website said that the company will be hosting the virtual flea market for the rest of 2020.

