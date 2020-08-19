MANUFACTURING Opok Introduces GOTS Certfied Boxer Briefs

We’ve seen organic denim, T-shirts and dresses. San Francisco-headquartered brand Opok recently released an organic boxer-brief line. The boxers are made from GOTS-certified organic cotton and organic dyes.

Drac Wigo, an Opok cofounder said that his new line has the bona fides of a sustainable line, but the feel of activewear lines. “Caring about what you eat is just part one. Using organic products and wearing organic clothing makes a huge difference in reducing the amount of toxins that enter the environment and your body. We're excited to bring our boxer briefs to market, providing organic clothing that feels like Lululemon but is made from natural materials, and helps protect the areas that matter most,” Wigo said.