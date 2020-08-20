FASHION In the Pursuit of Happiness, Alexander Grant Launches _by.Alexander

After producing some of music’s most-popular songs over the last decade, Alexander Grant—known more widely as Alex da Kid—is venturing into luxury fashion with the launch of his _by.Alexander clothing. While his work has included collaborations with musical talent such as Imagine Dragons, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Rihanna, B.o.B and Hayley Williams, Grant is now seeking a new focus in his lifelong quest for learning.

“I feel like I love learning and there is so much to learn. I am king of the Internet. Put myself through school and I came to America, was learning the entire time, and I loved it. I feel like as I’ve become older I’m not learning as much,” Grant said during an interview with model Irina Shayk, who stars in the launch campaign. “I’ve loved design my whole life, and it just started coming out of me. It wasn’t a choice; it was just in me.”

Available on byAlexander.com, the 000 Channel Black collection includes 19 pieces that blend a luxury sportswear approach with a few more-formal designs. Based on utilitarian inspiration, the collection features neutral hues, and many pieces rely on an oversized approach for their silhouettes with jersey, French terry and leather taking center stage. For the launch collection, Grant, who was born in the United Kingdom and resides in Los Angeles, based his design and development in the City of Angels, yielding pieces that include a cropped puffer jacket, oversized button-up flannel shirt, slim jogger, sports bra, cropped sweatshirt and cutout pocket jeans. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Grant channeled the energy from this tragic period, entering into a creative outlet that led to new opportunities.

“I based all the decisions in my life around trying to be happy. I love darkness too. I want to look forward to my day. That is how I judge happiness,” he said. “At one point in my life, about a year ago, I started looking at my day and thinking it wasn’t exciting. It wasn’t about success because I had the most success in my career, but it wasn’t exciting. I feel like I have to change, and I locked myself in my house and just started making things.”

With materials sourced in Los Angeles, _by.Alexander is produced in the city. The launch campaign shoot was also produced in Los Angeles and styled by Mel Ottenberg, with actor Gary Busey featured as a model for the menswear.

“When I was 20, I wrote this plan called ‘The Look Forward Plan,’ and I said by the time I’m 40 I want to look forward to every single day and every single thing in my day, and if I don’t I don’t want to do it,” Grant explained. “I feel I am 95 percent there.”