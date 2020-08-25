EVENTS San Diego’s Santos Swim and Kith + Kimono Team Up For Virtual Party with the Influencer Francesca

San Diego County, Calif., brands have been well-known for being activewear oriented, with names such as Vuori rising in popularity, or having roots in board sports, as seen with labels such as Brixton and Pura Vida.

But sustainability also happens to be part of the design scene in San Diego. On Aug. 26, there will be a virtual party for a couple of these brands. Santos Swim is a San Diego swimwear line that uses Econyl yarn, a 100 percent regenerated nylon fiber from fishnets and other nylon waste. The company’s Bali Collection was inspired by co-founder Hannah McDermott’s first stay in Bali in 2015.

San Diego-headquartered Kith + Kimono offers limited-edition kimonos made out of deadstock fabric. Also taking part in the festivities will be Bliss Beach, which produces luxe beach lounges and picnics in San Diego, Calif.; Orange County, Calif.; Santa Barbara, Calif.; and Los Angeles.

San Diego blogger and influencer Francesca, will host a virtual event for these sustainability-oriented brands. Starting at 11 a.m. PST on Aug. 26, she’ll host a giveaway of $400 worth of goods, which includes a Santos Swim swimsuit, a Kith + Kimono kimono and a beach-day set up from Bliss Beach. The giveaway will be hosted on the Instagram @frankvinyl, which is followed by 131,000 people.