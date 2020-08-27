SWIM/SURF Snapper Rock 2021 is Bright with Sustainability in Mind

Upon unveiling its 2021 collection, beach-lifestyle brand Snapper Rock presented new patterns and greater sustainable efforts. New patterns for the New Zealand-headquartered brand include prints such as leopard, tropical fruit, boats, orcas and tucans. The children's line includes the girls collection that features crop and bralette bikinis, one-shoulder tie swimsuits, kaftans, cover-ups, swim dresses and surf suits. Boys pieces include board-short styles rely on vintage surf-inspired prints and the brand's volley board shorts, in addition to short- and long-sleeve rash tops.

For adults, 2021 offers six matching daddy-and-me board-short styles. In women's, pieces include rash tops and swim dresses. Women's styles will be featured in new patterns for coordinated family looks. Accessories include bucket hats in a reversible style for babies, and vintage-inspired patterns for girls and boys; sunglasses and face masks for children that are manufactured with the brand's swimwear fabric.

On the sustainability front, Snapper Rock is releasing two capsule collections based in furthering its responsible message. Within these collections, Snapper Rock created its rash tops, swimsuits and bikinis using Econyl, the fiber created from recycled fishing nets that is used to make a more-responsible fabric. Board shorts and liners for swimsuits are created from Repreve, the yarn that is created from recycled plastic bottles. Packaging for the collections will include The Better Packaging Co.'s certified home-compostable bags that feature a Ziplock closure to encourage reuse to carry wet swimwear.



"It is exciting to be able to build on last year’s sustainable swimwear collection and come out with two new capsule collections for the family designs knowing we are helping to make an impactful change on the environment," Liz Eglinton, Snapper Rock founder, said in a statement. "In regard to COVID-19, and more countries requiring that face masks are to be worn, we knew that for kids to wear them, they needed to be fun, and have the perfect fit!”

In addition to the recent eco-friendly progress with its capsule collections, Snapper Rock remains committed to providing sun protection through its swimwear, with its UPF 50+ goods.