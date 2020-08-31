FASHION Canada’s Moose Knuckles Teams Up with L.A. Artists

Based in Canada, outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has been running a campaign to raise funds for people suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic with its MKGAF jacket-customization tour. The campaign has made a stop in Los Angeles, where it has worked with Los Angeles artists and designers to make unique graphics on Moose Knuckles pieces.

Los Angeles creatives working on the piece including Pierre Davis of pioneering brand No Sesso, artist Greg Ito and designer Brenda Equiha. The pieces will go on sale Sept. 1 on the MKGAF Customs page of mooseknucklescanada.com. The custom pieces will retail for $600. Proceeds from the sale will support the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.