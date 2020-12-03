A style from the Kindom brand. Images courtesy of Impact Fashion

A style from the Kindom brand. Images courtesy of Impact Fashion

Impact Fashion Unveils Virtual Holiday Party

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, December 3, 2020

Since 2015, Impact Fashion has provided a forum for sustainable, ethical and vegan brands. For its 2020 Holiday Pop-up shop and party, it’s going virtual. The Impact Holiday market will be produced on Zoom and the QiqoChat platform, said Eveline Morel, who was named chair of the Impact Fashion organization in November. Morel said that Sica Schmitz, Impact’s founder, will be pursuing new projects.

photo

Astor + Orion

From Dec. 4 to 6, Impact will produce live events, chat and the holiday market for about 10 sustainable brands and retailers such as Kindom, The Phluid Project and Astor + Orion. For one-day tickets, which cost $15 per day, and for VIP tickets, which cost $25 for the entire three-day event, people can get discounts on gifts and entry into a daily raffle. For more information, check out the events page on impactfashion.org. Each night of the party, singer-songwriters Syd Caldera and Porladia will perform.

