BUY NOW, PAY LATER Financial-Technology Company Afterpay Reports Robust Holiday Business

Afterpay, the financial-technology company that provides an online platform for buy now, pay later layaway plans, reported one of its best performances in November, the traditional start of retail business for the holidays, according to a statement from the Australian-founded company that runs a San Francisco office.

In November, Afterpay more than doubled its delivery for year-over-year sales to $2.2 billion compared to $1 billion in sales for November 2019.

New monthly underlying sales records were set in all of the regions where the company offers its payment plans. Afterpay’s United States region accounted for the strongest performance, accounting for $1 billion in sales. Activity surged during the Black Friday Weekend. More than 1.2 million referrals were sent to U.S. merchants from Afterpay’s shop directory on Black Friday. U.S. retailers participating included Lululemon Athletica, Levi’s, Skechers, Old Navy, Pacific Sunwear, Lucky Brand and Volcom. This milestone was reached just two years after Afterpay was introduced to the U.S. market.

Afterpay’s services are offered at almost 63,000 retailers and used by more than 11 million customers, according to a company statement. The service also is offered in Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.