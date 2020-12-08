RETAIL A Few Years After Running a Malibu Pop-Up Shop, Vuori Opens a Permanent Boutique in Malibu

In 2017, Vuori was a scrappy brand looking to spread the word about its performance clothing with a California look. Part of its campaign to tell the world its story took place in September 2017. The Encinitas, Calif-headquartered brand produced a pop-up shop at the Malibu Country Mart retail center, just across the street from the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, Calif.

Fast forward to the present, Vuori has grown. In August 2019, it received $45 million in growth equity funds from investment firm Norwest Venture Partners. Since then, Vuori has continued to develop its collection of activewear clothing for women and men, and open boutiques.

Last month, it opened a 1,400-square-foot permanent boutique at the Malibu Country Mart. The Malibu Vuori is the brand’s sixth standalone shop. The Malibu Vuori is located in a space that formerly housed a Michael Stars shop. Vuori’s new neighbors include the Malibu Country Mart's Faherty brand boutique.

When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the Malibu boutique will produce community events such as yoga classes, said Catherine Pike, Vuori's director of retail. But the permanent store's mission is the same as the 2017 pop-up shop, Pike said. "We have a lot of people discovering us for first time," she said of the new store. "We have a lot of core product in there and people are learning about Vuori firsthand."