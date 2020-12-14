Exterior of Beverly Center Honey Birdette

Exterior of Beverly Center Honey Birdette

RETAIL

Honey Birdette to Beverly Center

By Andrew Asch | Monday, December 14, 2020

Honey Birdette, an Australian lingerie label, recently opened a new California boutique. On Dec. 5, it opened a shop in Los Angeles’ Beverly Center. The new boutique is on level 6 of the prominent shopping center, near the Beverly Center’s Grand Court.

Honey Birdette runs more than 57 boutiques in Australia. The Beverly Center opening will mark its sixth store in the United States. In 2018, it opened its first American store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Tukatech

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter