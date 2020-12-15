RETAIL Brazil’s Melissa Brand to Westfield Century City

Brazilian footwear brand Melissa opened its second U.S. store recently. Its retail concept, the Melissa Clube store, officially opened Dec. 14 at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, according to a brand statement. The new, 1,093-square-foot shop’s interior design was created by Brazilian architects Ourico Arquitetura e Design. The Melissa Clube will host a photography series called #MeetMelissa, which pays homage to Los Angeles youth culture, and was curated by the L.A.-based creatives M Czerwinski and Cybelle Bradford.

For the store debut, The Melissa brand will introduce new footwear styles such as the Papette Pretty. Also available, the brand’s popular style called the Possession. The shoes are 100 percent recyclable and vegan, according to a brand statement.