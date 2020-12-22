RETAIL Canada Goose Pops At The Grove

The Canada Goose brand cultivated a reputation for making outerwear to take on harsh Canadian winters. But it is showing outerwear and goods made for Los Angeles weather at its first West Coast pop-up, which opened earlier this month at The Grove retail center in Los Angeles. The pop-up will run until Jan. 31.

While being Los Angeles-friendly, the lighter outerwear still features the distinctive brand patch of the Canada Goose Arctic Program that graces its winter parkas that are made for extreme weather.