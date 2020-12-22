COVID-19 FINANCIAL RELIEF Businesses Chart Next Steps After Congress Approves Stimulus Bill

After months of wrangling, Congress passed a $2.3 trillion bill on Dec. 21, which will fund the COVID-19-relief stimulus. It includes $600 checks sent to individuals earning less than $75,000 annually and a second round of Payment Protection Plan funds for small businesses. The bill is pending the president’s signature.

Retail trade groups cheered the highly anticipated bill as a lifeline for many businesses.

“Retailers are encouraged by the passage of this economic-relief package, which will keep the economy open and moving in the right direction as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” said Matthew Shay, chairman and chief executive officer of the National Retail Federation. “The additional stimulus and extension of expired relief measures will help protect families, support health-care providers, and sustain small and independent businesses,” he said.

Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association said, “COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our world and created an economic crisis unlike any previous. While this new bill provides essential aid, it is only a down payment on what the American economy needs to make it to the other side. The job is not done, and more work will be needed in 2021.”

The $600 checks to individuals will be released before the second round of PPP loans, said Tom Waldman, a shareholder for Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, a law firm headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif.

Waldman anticipated that the second round of PPP loans and new guidance on the bill will be released after the first of the year and probably after Joe Biden is sworn in as the president of the United States. “We’re in a wait-and-see mode to see how things will be implemented and when loans will be funded,” Waldman said.

He anticipated that a greater number of banks will participate in the upcoming round of PPP funding. Businesses interested in applying for funds can contact larger banks as well as local banks and banks in low-income neighborhoods. Businesses from low-income neighborhoods can receive a target allocation.

Rules also have changed for PPP funding. The maximum loan amount was reduced from $10 million to $2 million. It also is anticipated that it will be much easier for small businesses to apply for aid packages of $150,000.

In other news, Congress recently clarified tax questions coming from the first round of PPP funding. New legislation establishes that funds from the first PPP round in 2020 were not taxable income, so many businesses will be able to count on some tax relief in 2021.