TRADE SHOWS IMC Reveals Plans for February Atlanta Apparel Market

As trade-show producers begin to emerge from a year in which many events were postponed or canceled in favor of virtual editions, International Market Centers’ Atlanta Apparel Market is looking toward 2021 with great optimism. After reopening in June, Atlanta Apparel hosted markets during 2020, which has prepared show organizers for hosting its Feb. 2–6 event at the AmericasMart in Atlanta.

“The industry is looking to Atlanta with excitement and optimism based on IMC’s successful and safe hosting of seven markets at AmericasMart in the second half of 2020,” Caron Stover, senior vice president of leasing, apparel, said. “We set the standard for market safety when we reopened for business in June. The brands and the buyers are ready to come together again, and we look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations this February.”

In addition to its more-than-300 showrooms, Atlanta Apparel will feature expanded showrooms during the upcoming market. These spaces will support trends such as pre-owned designer goods; sustainable, finely crafted jewelry; and comfortable apparel pieces. Some 1,000 booths will be presenting. The February 2021 show’s expansion into jewelry and accessories is significant as many professionals continue to work from home, focusing on more-professional looks above the waist.

“Atlanta Apparel’s hybrid presentation of showroom resources and temporary exhibits is a differentiator from other trade-show-only events,” Stover said. “Retailers are able to enjoy an immersive one-stop-shopping buying experience with both full collections and emerging resources, and exhibitors are able to control the experience from both a brand-building and traffic-flow perspective. Buyers can browse and discover new lines or choose to set appointments for reserved time with exhibitors.”

Considering the safety of its visitors, Atlanta Apparel will follow the IMC’s Together Safely plan, which will require CDC-approved face coverings, temperature checks, and a contactless registration process. The market center will also have 12-foot aisles to encourage social distancing and will implement enhanced cleaning of the building. Door-to-door transportation from area hotels will be offered Wednesday through Friday.