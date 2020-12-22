FASHION Lakai X Black Sabbath

Skate footwear brand, Lakai, based in the Los Angeles area, is considered to be something of a classic. It’s been in business since 1999.

The brand recently paid homage to another classic, pioneering metal band Black Sabbath, which started making music in 1968. Sabbath also produced an important comeback tour the year Lakai started business.

Earlier this month, Lakai released a collaboration collection with Black Sabbath, which is focused around pro skater Riley Hawk’s Lakai Pro Model shoe. A brand statement said Sabbath is one of Riley Hawk’s favorite bands. Retail price points for the Lakai X Black Sabbath collection range from $12 to $90. The collaboration is is available at select stores and lakai.com/blacksabbath.