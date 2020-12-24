TECHNOLOGY Fashion-Tech Startup StyleScan Aims to Disrupt Fashion Photography

After two years in development, the Los Angeles–headquartered fashion-technology startup StyleScan will officially emerge from stealth mode and make a debut in the business-to-business market, said Larissa Posner, the company’s founder.

StyleScan has started a round of pre–Series A funding, Posner said. Upcoming funding will help support the growth of her company, which is based on StyleScan’s proprietary technology. It uses machine learning to create what Posner called a visualization AI service. “The plan is nothing less than the disruption of catalog photography,” Posner said.

To start working with StyleScan, a brand takes photos of its models and sends them to StyleScan. StyleScan then uses its algorithms to dress the models.

“We call it ‘augmented apparel try-on.’ We can infinitely dress them [the models] in any outfits we have digitized,” Posner said of StyleScan. “Displayed in 3D, the garments can be shown on a carousel of diverse models. Best of all, the models need to be shot only once and the fashions are rendered, not photographed. Everything becomes much more flexible.”

One of StyleScan’s points of difference is image quality, Posner said. “Other companies use Photoshop to dress models, and their models wind up looking like paper dolls. We, on the other hand, use our technology to convey human forms, different rotations and a variety of poses. Our final image is indistinguishable from a traditional photograph.”

StyleScan’s offices are located in the Avenue 6 Studios, a production house in Los Angeles’ Van Nuys neighborhood. The company is staffed by mathematicians, engineers who worked on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley, in addition to fashion experts. In 2021, StyleScan will roll out a consumer service.

Posner worked as a fashion model in New York during her late teens and early 20s. She later worked as a registered investment adviser for hedge funds. She earned a certificate in machine learning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2019. Her chief marketing officer is Galina Sobelev, founder of the Los Angeles–headquartered contemporary line Single, which Sobolev continues to helm. Posner once attended a runway show for Single and later became an avid fan of the brand. Sobolev said she had been frustrated by software marketed to fashion that had no sense of what fashion workers want.

“It’s not just a group of techies,” Sobolev said. “Nor are we a bunch of stylists who know nothing about true fit or true garment construction or how a garment should look on a consumer. Rather, we are seasoned fashion professionals, and with the aid of high-tech innovators we are bringing a lot to the game