FASHION Tom Ford Makes Los Angeles Statement With Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show

Rules were broken when Tom Ford produced his Autumn/Winter 2020 runway show in Los Angeles Feb. 7.

If he followed tradition, Ford would have produced the show during New York Fashion Week, which started around the same time when he produced his Los Angeles show at Milk Studios in the city's Hollywood section.

But Ford said he was guided by his own inspiration for the show and the Autumn/Winter line. “A designer’s sense of beauty is, I believe, heavily influenced by the time in which they came of age. There will always be a trace of the 1970s in my work, as there is this season,” Ford wrote in a statement.

“Evening for me, however, remains classic and pure. I love designing evening clothes. I have more evening clothes in my own closet than day clothes. I am a classicist at heart and for me 'Black Tie' means 'Black Tie' not 'Festive Black Tie' or 'Creative Black Tie' or 'Black Tie Optional' but proper 'Black Tie." No tricks but just beautiful evening clothes, and perhaps I am feeling particularly romantic this season as for the first time I am ending a show with a bride. Fresh and hopeful. And hope is something I think that we all need right now,” he said.

The season’s styles featured wide pants, smaller jackets, distressed jeans, asymmetrical hems and track pants. The show's audience included Renée Zellweger, who won the Oscar for best actress a couple of nights later.

Also in attendance were members of fashion-magazine royalty Anna Wintour and Nina Garcia. Music stars Camila Coehlo, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine viewed the show, as well as Hollywood actors Jon Hamm, Rob Lowe, Kate Hudson and Rita Wilson. Also present James Corden, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com.