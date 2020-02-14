FASHION Daniel Patrick Hits the Court with New Adidas-James Harden Collaboration

The Los Angeles-headquartered Daniel Patrick brand has worked with street, military and fashion inspirations. For his next collection, Daniel Patrick is trying basketball with the Houston Rockets star James Harden.

Daniel Patrick worked with Adidas and Harden to develop a collection of two sneakers and a six-piece apparel collection. While a few styles from the Harden Vol. 4 collection were released in late 2019, an expanded line of Daniel Patrick x Harden Vol. 4 officially dropped Feb. 14 at select Chicago retailers, where the National Basketball Association's All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16.

The collection was intended to represent Harden, fashion and the game, the NBA player said.

"Daniel Patrick has been setting trends with his use of bold looks and bright colors, so partnering with Daniel was the perfect way to highlight the design of the Vol. 4 and bring sport, fashion and culture together," he said.