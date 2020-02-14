TRADE SHOWS WWIN Attracts an Array of Buyers From Bricks-and-Mortar to Social-Commerce Sites

Hosted at the Rio Convention Center for its final show in the space, Womenswear In Nevada saw business from buyers who value personalized attention during its Feb. 3–6 run. Before moving to the Caesars Forum for its Aug. 17–20 edition, WWIN saw buyers interested in a range of women’s fashions including modern updated, misses and contemporary for consumers of every size, which was a big selling point for Ashley Ryckman, buyer for the Facebook-based Ashley’s Chic Boutique.

“We sell mostly plus size for my Facebook-based shop—plus sizes and higher end, quality pieces to bring into Spring,” she said. “If you are looking for a target demographic that is between the ages of 35 and 40 and up, this is where you need to be. The fabrics and the styles are a little more mature.”

During her visit, Ryckman was searching for Immediates and pre-orders for Spring. While she focuses on sizes 1X, 2X and 3X, she also purchases lower sizes starting at small. Visiting from Pennsylvania, Ryckman felt her sweet spot for wholesale pricing fell between $13 and $20, and she was excited to see on-trend patterns.

“Everything cheetah and timeless pieces, as well. I am loving all the Pantone colors for Spring. They are all classy,” she said. “What we typically do is a little more basic and then edge it up with a kimono or a vest and accessories. I am looking for color but not super crazy in your face. Cheetah is the new black—everything animal print.”

Shopping for her clientele, whom she describes as “church ladies,” Refine Me! owner Denise Wilson was in town from Everett, Wash. As the owner of the 10-year-old business, Wilson visits the show twice a year for wholesale price points averaging $150 and enjoys meeting her trusted vendors to enjoy face time and examine pieces in person.

“The vendors here are very accommodating. I could do lady clothes elsewhere, but this show is relaxed, it’s fun,” she said. “I love the meet-and-greet, which I did in August. It was so nice to meet some of the other people to find out what they do and how they would fit into my store.”

At the Fashion Express booth, Jenny Yu, owner of the 6-year-old Dallas-based line, and her sales representative Jane Lubarsky were selling a style founded on Southwestern design. While the pieces relay a sense of the style particular to the region, buyers found that the garments were versatile enough to suit their clientele throughout the United States.

“We have our own designer to create the styles. No one has this style,” Yu said. “We always make it different through our prints and colors. Dusters are popular as are ponchos and jackets."