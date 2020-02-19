Shawmut Wraps Up Construction on New House of Bijan Shop

Get ready for a new House of Bijan.

The prominent store was known for its idiosyncratic yellow plaster, luxe menswear and Bijan Pakzad, the memorable founder and face of the brand, who passed in 2011. The shop recently moved from hits former digs at 420 N. Rodeo Dr. The current building owner, luxe conglomerate LVMH, paid $122 million for the House of Bijan building in 2016.

But Bijan will not leave Rodeo. House of Bijan moved to the Rodeo Collection compound at 443. N. Rodeo. The new space will serve as an appointment-only boutique and a company headquarters.

However, the shop will keep its idiosyncratic look. Construction on the new Bijan shop was recently wrapped up by Shawmut Design and Construction. Shawmut built the Rodeo Drive boutiques for Harry Winston, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and Pomellato.

Shawmut worked with Pizzulli Associates to remodel an existing three store-building for the new Bijan space. Shawmut built a new mezzanine for the new Bijan, as well as back-office tailoring rooms, office, conference rooms. Another look is an ornamental chandelier, which is made out of House of Bijan cologne bottles.