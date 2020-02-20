Stadium Goods’ Run at Fred Segal Keeps Going…and Going…This Time with Travis Scott

Stadium Goods, a prominent New York-headquartered streetwear marketplace, unveiled a a pop-up shop at Fred Segal Sunset in October. The pop-up was scheduled to run through January, but it keeps going.

Earlier this month, Stadium Goods produced a section devoted to Travis Scott. The hip hop musician will be headlining the second night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year. Stadium Good’s Travis Scott section at Fred Segal will feature exclusive items such items such as Nike SB Dunks photographed on the rapper, as well as New York Knicks-themed T which was worn by the rapper. Yowza!