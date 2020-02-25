MANUFACTURING Applied DNA Sciences Receives Patents From Canada, China

As consumers place greater value on quality goods available through a transparent supply chain, Stony Brook, N.Y., Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., announced its receipt of a Chinese patent and notice of allowability for its Canadian patent application for its Encrypted Optical Markers for Security Applications. This product relates to the company’s Beacon-encrypted molecular-marker technologies, which allow for on-site authentication of a DNA-tagged substrate incorporated into the manufacturing of threads and other goods produced by Applied DNA’s clients. Previous patents for Beacon technologies include United States Patent No. 10,047,282. Additional patent applications in the U.S. and abroad remain pending.

“China, Canada and the United States are key markets for our Beacon technology, which provides formidable brand protection and assurance,” Vice President of Strategic Sales Wayne Buchen said. “The company and its partners utilizing the Beacon technology, such as global sewing-thread producer A&E, LLC, and security label producer Schreiner MediPharm, are seeing strong customer interest in areas such as textiles, luxury goods and pharmaceutical packaging.”

The United States Customs and Border Protection revealed that, on what it terms a “typical day” in 2019, officers seized $4.3 million worth of goods that violated intellectual property rights, according to figures last updated Jan. 30.