Guests wearing Misa Los Angeles

RETAIL

Misa Los Angeles Produces First Pop-up

By Andrew Asch | Friday, February 28, 2020

photo

From left, Mehran Farhat and Michael Farhat of Misa Los Angeles

After years of manufacturing contemporary dresses, skirts and tops in Los Angeles, the Misa Los Angeles label, produced its first pop-up shop in its hometown.

On Feb. 27, Michael Farhat, Misa’s chief executive officer, and his brother Mehran Farhat, the company's chief marketing officer, hosted a debut party for the bohemian-inspired pop-up shop in the the atrium section of Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

Next up, Misa Los Angeles will host a several special events at its pop-up, which will feature a bag customization event on March 7, a celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, a Mommy & Me Fashion Illustration event on March 15 and a Full Moon Tarot Reading event, scheduled for March 24. The pop-up is scheduled to wrap up on March 29.

