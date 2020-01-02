RETAIL Behati Prinsloo’s Save The Rhino Collection To Return to M. Fredric

Rhinoceroses have been on the endangered list for years and time seems to be running out for them. The International Union for Conservation of Nature determined that the rhino, which ones roamed over many parts of Africa and Asia, may be extinct in the near future.

Model Behati Prinsloo has spent the past year looking to raise awareness of the rhino’s plight and also raise funds for the Save The Rhinos Trust, which produces conservation efforts for the animal in Namibia, the African country where Prinsloo grew up.

She helped design a collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts and caps called Save The Rhino Trust by Behati, which was sold at M.Fredric, the Los Angeles retailer co-owned by her father-in-law Fred Levine. His son is music star and Prinsloo’s husband, Adam Levine.

Save the Rhino by Behati was sold out in a week when it debuted in December, Fred Levine said. But the collection is being produced again and is scheduled to make a return to M.Fredric in February.