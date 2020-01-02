TEXTILES

Standout Textiles in Swim

By Dorothy Crouch | Thursday, January 2, 2020

Trends in swim and surf textiles are meant to be seen alongside a refreshing pool or soaking up beach culture on the sand. Once neon took hold as a trend in fashion a few years ago, it hasn’t let go and is now moving into 2020 with some styles accentuating animal prints and camouflage with pops of bold colors. Another holdover from the fashion cycle, plaids are also making an appearance along the shore and poolside. Tropical florals are on trend as well with patterns offered in neon colors or hues reflective of nature. For beachgoers and pool lovers who want to stand out, shimmery fabrics guarantee a season of shining brightly.

Photo Gallery

Standout Textiles in Swim

Directory

Pine Crest Fabrics, (844) 827-4206, pinecrestfabrics.com

Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, solidstonefabrics.com

Sportek International Inc., (213) 239-6700, sportek.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, texollini.com

