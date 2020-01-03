EVENTS Artskul to Make Golden Globes Debut

Recently launched luxury-scarf brand Artskul will make its Golden Globes debut at the luxury-lounge event that precedes the Jan. 5 ceremony. Following its launch during Fall 2019, the Los Angeles-designed, Italian-manufactured Artskul received a warm welcome into the industry, as it prepares for its inclusion in the event.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the DPA Pre-Golden Globes Luxury Lounge," Artskul founder Dawn Rosenquist said. "Artskul scarves are statement pieces, adding a unique and expressive look to any style that it's paired with. It's a sleek and effortless accessory that easily transitions across any setting from streetwear to the office, and onto the red carpet."

With its houndstooth-baby icon design, the Artskul's debut collection is named Baby Pop, Inc. Scarves from the brand comprise blends of silk and cashmere and are produced in Como, Italy. The line also creates pocket squares and bandanas. Available online, Artskul's pieces retail from $80 to $525.