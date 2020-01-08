RETAIL Market Market to Row DTLA

The Row DTLA campus of boutiques, restaurants and creative offices cultivated a reputation for independent retail with a unique point of view in downtown Los Angeles. Consider Row DTLA's fashion shops Cota by Skingraft, known for goth and art inspired styles, sustainable fashion store Galerie.LA and streetwear emporium Bodega.

This weekend, Row DTLA will launch a weekly artisan pop-up called Market Market. On Saturday, Jan. 11, the outdoor market will offer apparel , accessories, jewelry, housewares, vintage and more. Market Market will be produced by East + West Experiential Markets. The producers built outdoor markets such as Fog City Flea in the San Francisco Bay area and Mojave Flea for the Joshua Tree, Calif.