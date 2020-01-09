TRADE SHOWS Curve Introduces Los Angeles Trade Show

Curve, a lingerie-, swimwear- and loungewear-focused trade show, announced that it will produce its first Los Angeles–area show next month.

CurveLA will run Feb. 23–24 at the Westdrift Manhattan Beach hotel, located in Manhattan Beach, Calif., an exclusive area in the South Bay section of Los Angeles County, said Kirsten Griffin, Curve’s visitor promotion director. Griffin forecasted that 50 vendors will exhibit at the show, which is intended to be an intimate approach to the trade-show model. The show will focus on the Autumn/Winter 2020–2021 season as well as the Spring/Summer 2020 season for Immediate deliveries, Griffin said.

“With our Los Angeles show, we have an exciting opportunity to tap into the epicenter of celebrity-driven fashion trends, a substantial and growing segment of the U.S. market,” Griffin said. “L.A. stylists, influencers and entertainment media will have a front-row seat to the intimates and swimwear trends that we will be seeing on celebrities throughout the coming year.”

Curve’s Manhattan Beach show will be organized around a “salon-showroom” experience, which will feature an open-booth format, show activations, as well as free food and beverages. Workshops on intimates and swimwear also will be held at the show.

Griffin said that there will be seminars on social media, merchandising, bra fitting, as well as employee relations and operating a business. Curve also will produce networking events as well as matchmaking events between vendors and buyers.

Curve is owned by Eurovet, a French trade-show producer that runs 11 separate trade shows. The Eurovet Americas division is headquartered in New York City. Along with introducing a Los Angeles show in 2020, the company also is exploring the possibility of a Montreal show, said Raphael Camp, Eurovet Americas’ chief executive officer.

“In 2020, Eurovet is proud to be continuing as the global industry leader in bringing together brands, buyers, mills, suppliers, distributors, the media and all facets of the intimate-apparel, swimwear and performance-wear industries for our signature Curve and Interfilière events,” he said.