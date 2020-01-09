TURKISH ARTISTRY The Heart of Istanbul Inspires the Core Elements of Tadashi Shoji PF20

For his pre-Fall 2020 collection, Tadashi Shoji took inspiration from Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia and the city’s Blue Mosque, focusing on the structures’ finer details, which are typically admired as parts of the whole at these extraordinary sites.

Using notes from ceramic glaze and stained glass, in addition to icons that were overlaid with enamel or gold, the designer created a palette for his elegant pieces. Throughout the collection, garments rely on rich, sultry red tones of scarlet and raspberry, while deep, regal blues relay fortitude. Textiles in turquoise and bright-green notes reveal color details influenced by tile mosaics created long ago during the sixth century.

Floor-length gowns afford a classic approach, some with cape details, while knee-length designs include a slit for a sultry look, with midi dresses and formal pantsuit styles designed for those who want pieces that fall in-between.

In this collection, Los Angeles’ Shoji relied on a heavy dose of lace, which could be found ruffled in layers of a skirt, adorning arms as bishop sleeves or as the primary fabric comprising a garment. Paisley also heavily influences the collection, in shimmery patterns and rich textures, a testament to Shoji’s inspiration found within this city’s rich, extraordinary wonders.