RETAIL Beverly Center Turns On Big Light Show With Art Installation

The $500-million remodel of Beverly Center wrapped up in 2018. The revamp of the Los Angeles-based mall made a focus on art and architecture. Its commitment to art continues with two massive installations, which were recently unveiled, and spans the Los Angeles-based mall’s escalators, which rise five floors from the mall’s street level.

Los Angeles-headquartered artist Pae White designed the installations, which are placed on the passageways of the escalators located on Beverly and La Cienega boulevards sides of the mall. Illumination from neon artwork on the Beverly Boulevard escalator can be seen on the street and will offer something of a light show during night. People going up the escalators also will see interesting details on the walls of the escalator passageways, which will include unique tiles on the La Cienega Boulevard escalator.