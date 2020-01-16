Birdy Grey, Kitson Get into the Pop-Up Biz

This could be a fashion speed date. Or the start of a rom- com; produce a bridal pop-up shop at a men’s suiting store. Los Angeles-headquartered bridal label Birdy Grey will open a pop-up shop at men’s suiting shop Knot Standard at 739 N. La Cienega Blvd. in West Hollywood, Calif. It will run from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19. Birdy Grey stylists and founders will be at the pop-up to show the finer points of the affordably priced dresses, which retail at $99. The brand will also taking measurements for bespoke shirts for men.

High profile boutique Kitson also is getting in the pop-up shop business. On Jan. 10, it produced a pop-up shop at the Beverly Hills location of Lucky Brand brand boutique. The Kitson shop is scheduled to run at least until March. The Lucky/Kitson space offers Kitson gifts, toys, tees and homewares.